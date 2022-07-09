Four injured in hospital stabbing spree

A knife-wielding man attacked patients and doctors at Shanghai’s Ruijin Hospital

Four people sustained injuries as a knife-wielding man attacked patients and doctors at Shanghai’s renowned Ruijin Hospital on Saturday. Police reportedly shot and wounded the assailant after arriving at the scene.

Officers have cordoned off the area, with footage circulating on social media showing people scrambling to flee the building in panic.

Doctors were seen running for their lives with their patients, some of whom were in wheelchairs and one on a mobile bed.

Another graphic video featured a long trail of blood on the floor inside the hospital.

One local resident, who refused to disclose her name, was quoted by Reuters as describing the incident as “shocking,” and lamenting: “This is very despairing. What has happened to this society?”

She had come to the hospital for a checkup, but all appointments were canceled.

According to local media, the assailant had taken a group of patients and doctors hostage on the seventh floor of the hospital.

The four victims with stab wounds are being treated, and none is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident, the local police said.

Another stabbing attack took place in the downtown district of Jingan in the Chinese metropolis and financial hub on Monday, when a man knifed several people before being arrested by officers.