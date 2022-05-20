Stabbing in Norway leaves 3 injured, one in critical condition

Suspect in police custody after violence shakes rural village

Police in Norway responded to a stabbing incident that left three people injured, one seriously. The attack took place in Nore og Uvdal, 85 km from Oslo, according to a police tweet on Friday.

Norwegian authorities labeled the incident a “PLIVO”, which stands for “ongoing life-threatening violence” in police terminology.

Police said a suspect had been arrested an hour after the stabbing was first reported.

Numedal is in the south-east of Norway and includes several municipalities.

Mayor Jan Gaute Bjerke described the violence as “deeply tragic”.

“The municipality staff will help with information and run a crisis management team in coordination with the police,” he said.

The stabbing comes after a defendant in one of the most notorious recent cases of violence in Norway pleaded guilty to a bow-and-arrow and knife rampage that left five people dead and three injured, including an off-duty police officer.

Norwegian police initially investigated the incident as an act of terror, but later concluded that the suspect, a 38-year-old Danish man was suffering from mental illness. His trial is scheduled to last until Jun 22.