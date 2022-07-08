icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022 16:48
Russia destroys more foreign weapons in Ukraine – military

Two British-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missile systems were reportedly hit by Russian forces near Odessa
©  Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Russian forces have reportedly destroyed two British-supplied missile systems in Ukraine, according to a statement by Russia’s Defense Ministry released on Friday.

During its daily briefing, the ministry published a video showing Russian ships firing “high-precision sea-based weapons,” which it claims destroyed two UK-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missile systems near the village of Leman in Odessa Region.

Neither Kiev nor London have yet confirmed or denied the destruction of the missile systems.

Over the past few weeks, Russia’s Defense Ministry has regularly reported the destruction of foreign weaponry that had been supplied to Kiev’s forces. On July 6, Russian forces reported the destruction of two US-made HIMARS rocket systems in Donbass Region as well as two ammunition depots.

Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries against providing Kiev with additional weaponry, arguing that it would only serve to prolong the conflict and create more long-term problems even beyond the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that some of the foreign weapons intended for Ukraine had failed to reach their destination and were reportedly seen reappearing throughout the Middle East and ending up on black markets.

Russia warns West about fate of weapons sent to Ukraine READ MORE: Russia warns West about fate of weapons sent to Ukraine

The West has continued to pour in weapons and ammunition into Ukraine. Late last month, the G7 countries pledged to provide support to Ukraine in all possible forms “for as long as it takes.”

Meanwhile, Moscow has insisted that it will continue to designate any shipments of lethal aid to Ukraine as legitimate targets.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

