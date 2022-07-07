‘The clown is leaving’ – top Putin ally on PM Johnson

Johnson was a ‘patron of Zelensky’ and ‘one of the main idealogues’ behind the war against Russia, the Duma speaker has claimed

Boris Johnson is a “clown” and bears personal responsibility for shelling Russian cities, claimed Putin’s top ally, Vyacheslav Volodin, after the UK prime minister resigned from his Tory leader position on Thursday.

“The clown is leaving,” the State Duma speaker wrote on his Telegram channel, sharing the news that Johnson would also be stepping down as PM once a new person was found for the position.

“Despite all of his attempts and efforts, he failed to survive,” Volodin said.

The Duma speaker went on to suggest that Johnson was a “close friend and patron” of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and was “behind the shellings of peaceful Russian cities” such as Belgorod and Kursk.

“British subjects should know this,” Volodin insisted, claiming Johnson was “one of the main ideologues” advocating to fight Russia “to the last Ukrainian.”

Volodin concluded by saying other European leaders should take note of “what such policies can lead to.”

Boris Johnson has been one of Kiev’s most vocal allies since Russia launched its military campaign against Ukraine in late February. Under Johnson, the UK became one of the leading weapons suppliers to Ukraine, pledging nearly £2.3 billion in military aid to the country. He was also one of the first world leaders to visit Kiev back in April, and President Zelensky called the British PM Ukraine’s “great friend.”

Johnson tendered his resignation on Thursday after more than 50 senior government officials, including secretaries and ministers, resigned over disagreements with the PM.

He was appointed prime minister in 2019 and survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament last month. Johnson’s government has been embroiled in several high-profile controversies, including an investigation revealing that cabinet officials, including the PM himself, routinely broke Covid-19 social distancing rules.