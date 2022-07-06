icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 07:45
HomeWorld News

Another minister resigns from UK government

Junior Education Minister Will Quince, who defended PM Boris Johnson just days ago, has stepped down
Another minister resigns from UK government
Will Quince, photo from Twitter

Will Quince, the UK junior education minister, has resigned from Boris Johnson’s government. The latest cabinet official to quit defended the embattled prime minister just two days ago.

In an appearance on Sky News on Monday, Quince said No. 10 assured him that Johnson was not aware of allegations made against Conservative MP Christopher Pincher.

The prime minister’s office has since admitted that Johnson was aware of multiple complaints about Pincher’s alleged “predatory behavior” before appointing him deputy whip earlier this year.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, Quince cited the “inaccurate” assurances about Pincher as a reason for filing his resignation, and wished his successor well.

He is the 12th person to step down, in a wave of resignations that was unleashed on Tuesday evening by two senior cabinet members, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Johnson also lost the support of the Conservative Party vice chair, the trade envoys to Morocco and Kenya, the solicitor general, and several parliamentary private secretaries.

READ MORE: Top British cabinet members resign

The Tory rebellion against their leader is just the latest challenge for Johnson. One month ago, he survived a no-confidence vote from Conservative MPs over the Partygate scandal, which involved violations of the Covid-19 restrictions at Downing Street.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies