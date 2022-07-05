icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2022 13:23
HomeWorld News

Passenger jet flies for 14 hours with huge hole

The pilots of the Airbus A380 passenger jet flying from Dubai to Brisbane only noticed the damage once they landed
Passenger jet flies for 14 hours with huge hole
© Twitter / JACDENNEW

The pilots and passengers of an Emirates flight from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia were surprised to find that they made the 14-hour journey with a massive hole in the side of the Airbus A380 they were traveling on.

According to the Aviation Herald, which tracks airline safety incidents, the crew and passengers of Friday’s flight EK-430 reported a loud bang roughly 45 minutes after the plane took off from Dubai’s main airport. The pilots believed that one of the plane’s tires may have blown and alerted air traffic control in Brisbane, requesting emergency services be on standby.

After the plane successfully landed and the passengers made their way off the aircraft, engineers found a large gaping hole in the left-hand wing root fairing.

Emirates later explained to The Independent that the incident was the result of one of the A380’s 22 tires experiencing a technical fault during takeoff. The tire ruptured and damaged a “small portion of the aerodynamic fairing, which is an outer panel or the skin of the aircraft,” an Emirates spokesperson told the outlet. He noted that there was no “impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft” as a result of the incident.

“The aircraft landed safely in Brisbane and all passengers disembarked as scheduled,” the spokesperson said.

According to the airline, the passenger jet has already been completely fixed and its fairing replaced, checked, and cleared by engineers and all other relevant authorities. The A380 made its way back to Dubai on Sunday.

The A380 is considered the world’s biggest passenger plane. However, as noted by The Independent, it has somewhat fallen out of favor in recent years due to the pandemic. The model looks set to make a return to the skies as some airlines, including Qantas and Singapore Airlines, have announced they will be returning it back to service to cope with the recent surge in travel demand following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions around the world.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: EU-NATO circus
0:00
26:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies