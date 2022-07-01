icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2022 20:12
HomeWorld News

Americans don’t want Biden to run again – poll

Latest poll shows 71% of respondents opposed to the idea of President Joe Biden’s second term
Americans don’t want Biden to run again – poll
President Joe Biden at the White House on July 01, 2022 ©  Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Only 29% of Americans want President Joe Biden to run again in 2024, according to the newest poll shared with the Washington, DC outlet The Hill on Friday. Meanwhile, 71% of the respondents were opposed to having Biden try for a second term in the White House. The same poll showed the 79-year-old Democrat’s overall approval rating was down to just 38%.

This is the startling result of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey conducted on June 28-29 among 1,308 registered American voters, shared exclusively with The Hill. Of those who said Biden should not run for re-election, 45% said it was because he’s a bad president. About a third said he was too old, while the remaining quarter said it was time for a change at the top.

“President Biden may want to run again but the voters say ‘no’ to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president,” said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey. “Only 30 percent of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary,” Penn added.

The poll showed Biden’s approval at 38% overall, getting even worse when it came to his handling of the US economy (32%) and inflation (28%). He got a 43% approval on creating jobs and a 50% approval on handling the Covid-19 pandemic, however.

Oscar-winning actor urges Biden impeachment  READ MORE: Oscar-winning actor urges Biden impeachment 

In March, the same pollster showed Biden’s approval at 40% in March, with former president Donald Trump beating him in a hypothetical 2024 match-up by a six-point margin. 

June respondents also argued Trump should not run again in 2024, if by a smaller margin. Just 39% said Trump should give the White House another try, with 61% opposed. The former president’s critics fell into three almost evenly split camps, with 36% calling him “erratic,” 33% saying he was too divisive, and 30% holding him responsible for the January 6 Capitol riot – a claim made by the special congressional committee in the weeklong televised hearings, during which the poll was conducted.

Faced with a choice between Biden and Trump, 60% of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll respondents said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” instead. That sentiment was found among 64% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans polled.

The Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll have yet to publish the full results of the poll. Their respondents were drawn from a Harris online sample weighted for known demographics.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies