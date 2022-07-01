icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2022 20:10
Oscar-winning actor urges Biden impeachment 

Biden “wronged” America and must be ousted to restore the nation to greatness and glory, says Jon Voight
President Joe Biden must be impeached immediately, so Americans can start rebuilding their country to its rightful glory, actor Jon Voight said this week. His Twitter appeal drew praise from fellow Republicans but angry condemnations from Democrats and Hollywood colleagues. 

“My dear friends, we’re all saddened by so much turmoil that has been brought upon this life we live. Can this darkness be lifted? Can we all share joy once again and see eye to eye?” Voight said in a two-minute video message on Wednesday.

“We have a troubled nation with much horror from these criminals that are ruining lives. We must stop this now. We must bring back our nation’s safety,” he went on. Police must again “guard our neighborhoods, our businesses, our children, our elderly, our veterans and our handicapped.” 

Americans are “angry,” Voight added, because President Biden has “wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must  be impeached. We cannot wait another second [of] having him dictate our path.”

Voight also accused Biden of wanting to “tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat and tears for his dictation of lies.”

“This land is being broken down,” the actor continued, but said he had faith Americans will “build her up once again, and bring her to her feet with glory.”

The 83-year-old actor’s video has since racked up almost 300,000 views online, with more than 11,000 retweets and likes, but also over 3,400 replies – mainly from angry Democrats insulting Voight and former President Donald Trump, who gave him a National Medal for the Arts in 2019. 

Many of his fellow Hollywood actors – known for sympathies for the Democrats – also blasted the outspoken Republican.

‘West Wing’ actor Joshua Malina called Voight “maladroight.” [sic]

“His own children hate him,” tweeted Billy Baldwin, actor and younger brother of prominent Democrat activist Alec Baldwin, in reference to Angelina Jolie and actor James Haven. Both had been estranged from Voight until after the death of their mother, Marcheline Bertrand, but reconciled with their father by 2010.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) tweeted that Voight was “correct and is saying how most people feel,” and that she was “in complete agreement” with the need to impeach Biden.

Voight is known for a long career in Hollywood, ranging from ‘Midnight Cowboy’ and ‘Deliverance’ in the 1970s to ‘Heat’ in the 1990s. He won an Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of a paralyzed Vietnam veteran in 1978’s ‘Coming Home’, as well as four Golden Globes over the span of his career. 

