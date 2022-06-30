icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jun, 2022 17:27
HomeWorld News

Biden pledges long-term support for Ukraine

The US will stick with Kiev ‘as long as it takes,’ the US leader said during a press conference
Biden pledges long-term support for Ukraine
Biden with the leaders of Finland and Sweden © Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

US President Joe Biden has declared that Washington will “stick with Ukraine as long as it takes,” insisting the conflict with Russia won’t end with Moscow prevailing over Kiev. 

Biden also argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “getting exactly what he did not want,” suggesting Moscow had “wanted the Finlandization of NATO, [but] he got the NATO-ization of Finland.” Along with Sweden, Finland applied in the aftermath of the military offensive to join NATO, and both countries’ applications were officially accepted earlier this week. 

Zelensky demands $5 billion a month from NATO
Read more
Zelensky demands $5 billion a month from NATO

The US has thrown enormous amounts of money into the Ukrainian war effort, providing $54 billion in economic and military aid, with approximately $12 billion of that in weapons. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that is not enough, calling for an additional $5 billion per month in financial support from NATO. He referred to the sum as a “fundamental thing, needed for defense and protection.”  

Ukraine’s need for support will continue beyond the war, Zelensky hinted, insisting his country should be supplied with protected status, accompanied by “security guarantees.” NATO “must find a place for Ukraine in the common security space,” he argued. 

NATO countries met on Wednesday to adopt a new, more explicitly anti-Russia Strategic Concept in which the bloc accused Moscow of having “shattered peace and gravely altered our security environment”, while a “strong, independent Ukraine” would be critical to the bloc’s stability. Nor did NATO stop with blaming Russia for the world’s ills, also targeting China for supposedly using its “economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence.”   

Biden on Wednesday declared the US would permanently increase its military footprint in eastern Europe, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg similarly promising to beef up its “high readiness” troop presence from 40,000 soldiers to a whopping 300,000. 

While Biden’s actions with regard to Ukraine have been applauded by US allies within NATO, their reception at home has been less than enthusiastic. Just 11% of Americans appear to believe the administration’s narrative blaming Russia for ruinously high fuel prices, while Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has publicly disagreed with Biden regarding the president’s claim that skyrocketing inflation is due to the Ukraine crisis. 

READ MORE: NATO adopts new Strategic Concept directed against Russia

Meanwhile, as the administration continues to spend tens of billions of dollars to prop up the Ukrainian war effort, the majority of Americans are concerned about making ends meet, and few see backing Ukraine as a high-priority issue as the country heads into midterm elections in November. The president's approval ratings are at record lows and have been spiraling downward as the cost of living increases.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies