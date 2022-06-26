icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2022 20:58
Stadium crashes, killing at least five, dozens injured (VIDEOS)

An entire seating section of an improvised bullfighting stadium in Colombia crumbled to the ground
An overhead view of a collapsing bullfighting arena in El Espinal, Colombia, June 26, 2022 © Twitter / @petrogustavo © Twitter / @petrogustavo

At least four people have died and 60 are injured after a wooden bullfighting stadium collapsed on Sunday in El Espinal, Colombia. Amid the carnage, a bull escaped into the streets of the town.

The collapse was caught on camera, with video footage showing the crowded wooden structure crashing to earth. Performers were taunting a bull moments before the disaster.

El Tiempo, a Colombian news site, reported that at least five people were killed and more than 60 injured, although it cautioned that the authorities have not yet released the exact number of injuries.

The news site reported that a bull escaped into the streets of El Espinal after the collapse, causing panic.

Bullfighting is illegal in some Colombian municipalities, but shows regularly take place in rural towns such as El Espinal. These performances are often held in poorly constructed arenas.

Shortly after the tragedy, Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro called on mayors “not to authorize more shows with the death of people or animals.”

