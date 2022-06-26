Stadium crashes, killing at least five, dozens injured (VIDEOS)

An entire seating section of an improvised bullfighting stadium in Colombia crumbled to the ground

At least four people have died and 60 are injured after a wooden bullfighting stadium collapsed on Sunday in El Espinal, Colombia. Amid the carnage, a bull escaped into the streets of the town.

The collapse was caught on camera, with video footage showing the crowded wooden structure crashing to earth. Performers were taunting a bull moments before the disaster.

BREAKING: Stadium collapses during bullfight in Espinal, Colombia; at least 5 dead, 500 injured pic.twitter.com/yXzHgpharS — BNO News (@BNONews) June 26, 2022

Espero que todas las personas afectadas por el derrumbe de la plaza de El Espinal puedan salir airosas de sus heridas.Esto ya había sucedido antes en Sincelejo. Le solicito a las alcaldías no autorizar más espectáculos con la muerte de personas o animales. pic.twitter.com/dMAq6uqlKX — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 26, 2022

Tragedia en el Espinal Tolima pic.twitter.com/UoQBncCm1F — Elizabeth Cristina Ortiz Peña (@ElizbethCristi7) June 26, 2022

El Tiempo, a Colombian news site, reported that at least five people were killed and more than 60 injured, although it cautioned that the authorities have not yet released the exact number of injuries.

The news site reported that a bull escaped into the streets of El Espinal after the collapse, causing panic.

Bullfighting is illegal in some Colombian municipalities, but shows regularly take place in rural towns such as El Espinal. These performances are often held in poorly constructed arenas.

Shortly after the tragedy, Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro called on mayors “not to authorize more shows with the death of people or animals.”