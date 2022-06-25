icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2022 07:44
HomeWorld News

US and allies launch new alliance in Pacific

The informal group includes America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the UK
US and allies launch new alliance in Pacific
Sun rises above the Solomon Islands in the Pacific. © Tourism Solomons

The US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the UK have formed a new group to boost economic and security ties with Pacific island nations.

In a joint statement on Friday, the members said the informal alliance, dubbed Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP), was aimed at increasing the effectiveness of their ongoing efforts “to support prosperity, resilience, and security” in the region.

The group will operate “according to principles of Pacific regionalism, sovereignty, transparency, accountability, and most of all, [will be] led and guided by the Pacific islands,” the statement read.

PBP’s core goals also include the expansion of opportunities for cooperation between the Pacific island nations and the rest of the world, it added.

China trains with its new security partner in Pacific
Read more
China trains with its new security partner in Pacific

The alliance was needed because the region is facing “most urgent challenges,” including the climate crisis, Covid-19, and “growing pressure on the rules-based free and open international order.”

This may refer to China’s intensified attempts to bolster its influence in the Pacific and reach out to local players.

In April, Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands and has already begun training local troops. Last month, it also agreed an economic and technical cooperation deal with Samoa.

Those developments caused serious concerns in Australia and New Zealand, with the Biden administration promising to commit more resources to the region to counter China’s moves.

China responds to secret foreign base claims
Read more
China responds to secret foreign base claims

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday that more high-level US officials will visit the Pacific islands in the future, “recognizing that nothing replaces, really, diplomatic boots on the ground.”

“Sovereignty is central in terms of how we see the Pacific overall. Any initiative that compromises or calls into question that sovereignty, I think we would have concerns with,” Campbell said, without mentioning China specifically.

Last year, Australia, UK and the US launched the so-called AUKUS security alliance, which would see the trio working to arm Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines and cooperating on the development of hypersonic weapons.

China criticized the deal, saying it would only undermine security in the Pacific region.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies