icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2022 17:49
HomeWorld News

Xi slams West for sanctions on Russia

The Chinese leader warned the US and EU restrictions against Moscow would hurt people worldwide
Xi slams West for sanctions on Russia
© Getty Images / Antoine Gyori

Chinese President Xi Jinping has eviscerated the US and EU for imposing sanctions on Russia, warning that weaponizing their financial position would bring disaster to people worldwide.

To politicize the global economy and turn it into one’s tool or weapon, and willfully impose sanctions by using one’s primary position in the international financial and monetary systems, will only end up hurting one’s own interests as well as those of others, and inflict suffering on everyone,” Xi said in his keynote speech at the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday.

China dubs US ‘master of bullying’
Read more
China dubs US ‘master of bullying’

Sanctions, Xi reiterated, “are a boomerang and a double-edged sword.” Explaining that “history, if not forgotten, can serve as a guide for the future” and referencing the wars of the twentieth century, he described the “Ukraine crisis” as “another wake-up call for the world,” arguing that “blind faith in the so-called ‘position of strength’ and attempts to expand military alliances and seek one’s own security at the expense of others” will end badly for the aggressor.

The sanctions imposed by the US and EU on Russia have indeed caused immense economic suffering in the West, raising energy and food prices to record levels and leaving many countries struggling to replace Russian oil and gas with winter just a few months away. On top of that, inflation rampages across the West.

Xi brought up his country’s Global Security Initiative, announced in April as an effort to “reject the Cold War mentality,” oppose “the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction,” and resolve differences peacefully. He reaffirmed the need for peaceful solutions to international problems and stressed a focus on “win-win cooperation” rather than “zero-sum games.”

The US has repeatedly denounced China for refusing to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, insisting Beijing’s support for Moscow is placing it “on the wrong side of history.

READ MORE: China pledges support for Russia

The countries spoke by phone last week, with China vowing to continue supporting Russia on core issues and in international forums, while Russia affirmed its opposition to external forces’ efforts to interfere in Chinese affairs.

The BRICS Business Forum includes not just the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which together make up about a quarter of the global economy – but 13 other nations, including Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and Thailand. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies