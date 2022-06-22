icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2022 04:00
HomeWorld News

US soldier arrested over ‘insider’ bombing

An American soldier is now in pre-trial confinement over an attack that left four troops injured
US soldier arrested over ‘insider’ bombing
FILE PHOTO: An American military convoy is seen in the village of Khirbet Ammu, near Qamishli, Syria, February 12, 2020. ©  Associated Press

A United States airman is in military custody for suspected involvement in an insider attack on an American base in Syria earlier this year, the Pentagon said, noting that the man is likely to be charged in the coming weeks. 

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek announced the arrest on Tuesday, telling CNN the soldier, who has not been publicly identified, was placed in custody earlier this month at the behest of his commander.

“As part of an ongoing investigation, on June 16, an Airman was taken into custody stateside in conjunction with the attack in Green Village, Syria. After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman's commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement,” she said, adding that while it’s “too early in the process” to speak of an indictment, the “expectation is charges could be filed within the next few weeks.”

Officials initially believed the April 7 attack was the result of indirect artillery or rocket fire on a US base in northeastern Syria, where American forces have closely cooperated with local Kurdish fighters. Earlier this month, however, the Pentagon indicated a US service member was a “possible suspect” in the case, saying it found evidence of the “deliberate placement of explosive charges,” while offering few other details.

Pentagon investigates suspected ‘insider’ attack READ MORE: Pentagon investigates suspected ‘insider’ attack

According to two officials cited by CNN, the explosives used in the attack were “not insignificant” and had more detonation power than a hand grenade, while one official deemed them “military grade.” 

The blast struck the facility late at night, and security footage reportedly shows an unidentifiable figure moving quickly across the frame in two instances. It is unclear if the clips depict the same individual. 

The four soldiers injured in the blast were treated for traumatic brain injuries, but none were seriously harmed and all returned to duty within weeks of the incident.

The Joe Biden administration acknowledges a deployment of around 900 American troops in Syria – most stationed in the country’s northeast – despite objections from the government in Damascus, which has repeatedly complained of the years-long US troop presence.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies