icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2022 12:44
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian journalist sells Nobel medal for $103.5 million

Editor-in-chief of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov has auctioned off his medal to benefit Ukrainian children
Russian journalist sells Nobel medal for $103.5 million
FILE PHOTO. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia poses with the Nobel Peace Prize diploma and medal during the gala award ceremony for the Nobel Peace prize on December 10, 2021 in Oslo. © AFP / Odd ANDERSEN

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for a record-shattering $103.5 million on Monday. The editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta has said he will donate all of the money to UNICEF to help Ukrainian children and families who have been displaced by the ongoing military conflict in the country.

Muratov, who is the editor-in-chief and co-founder of independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta (The New Gazette), received the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2021 alongside Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

The journalist initially announced that he would be selling off his prize back on March 22 and finally put it up for auction through Heritage Auctions in New York City on June 20, coinciding with the international World Refugee Day. The first bid came in at $700,000 and quickly grew to $16.6 million. Sometime later an anonymous bidder put up $103.5 million for the 23-carat gold medal, and no other participant managed to match that offer.

Previously, the most anybody paid for a Nobel prize medal was in 2014, when James Watson, who won a Nobel prize for discovering the structure of DNA in 1962, sold his medal for $4.76 million.

“I was hoping that there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity,” Muratov said after the sale. “But I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount.”

When he first announced that he would be selling off his medal in order to help Ukrainian children, Muratov stated that “we thought about this for a long time with the editing team of Novaya Gazeta and we realized that there are people who have it much worse than we do. Refugees. Sick Ukrainian children. It’s much worse for them than it is for us.” He added that the decision to auction off the prize was supported by “100%” of the newspaper’s staff.

Muratov has previously stated on Telegram that the auction was “an act of solidarity” with the “over 10 million Ukrainian refugees” displaced by the Russian attack, which he called “a tragedy”.

Long-serving editor of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta Muratov wins 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for ‘efforts to safeguard freedom of expression’
Read more
Long-serving editor of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta Muratov wins 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for ‘efforts to safeguard freedom of expression’

Speaking on why he chose UNICEF as the recipient of the money, Muratov claimed that it was important to the Novaya Gazeta staff that the organization they chose did not belong to any one government, allowing it to work without borders. He added that he was particularly concerned about children orphaned by the conflict in Ukraine and wanted “to return their future.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on Muratov's decision to contribute the money to UNICEF, which assists Ukrainian refugees across the world, including in Russia, by stating that "any contribution to this cause, especially with regard to children, can only be welcomed."

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Peskov added that the number of refugees from Ukraine, particularly those who arrive on the territory of Russia, has only continued to grow and noted that many people are providing all possible assistance “with an open heart.”

“It has to become a beginning of a flashmob or example to follow so people auction their valuable possessions to help Ukrainian refugees,” said Muratov in a video released by Heritage Auctions ahead of the auction.

Novaya Gazeta decided to suspend its operations both online and in print on March 28 after receiving two warnings from Russian media regulators for failing to identify “foreign agent” entities as such in its articles. Under Russian law, if a publication receives two warnings from regulators it can have its license revoked.

Muratov, who has openly opposed Moscow’s military offensive against Kiev, stated that the newspaper would not resume operations until “the end of the special operation on the territory of Ukraine.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies