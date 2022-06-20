icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2022 21:46
HomeWorld News

Israel to dissolve government, replace prime minister

The country will hold its fifth election in three-and-a-half years
Israel to dissolve government, replace prime minister
Outgoing Israeli PMs Naftali Bennett (R) and Yair Lapid (L) flanking President Reuven Rivlin © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and alternate PM Yair Lapid have officially concluded their doomed efforts to stabilize the troubled governing coalition.

The pair announced in a joint statement on Monday they would bring in a bill in seven days to dissolve the Knesset, having been unable to bypass or extend the West Bank emergency bill considered vital to Israeli security. It was the first time in 55 years the government had voted not to extend the measure, which allows Jewish settlers in the West Bank to receive the same benefits and be prosecuted in the same courts as legal residents of Israel.

Israel’s ruling coalition teeters on collapse
Read more
Israel’s ruling coalition teeters on collapse

Dissolving the Knesset automatically extends the bill’s protections until three months after the next government is formed.

Rather than potentially be forced out by opposition leader and former PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett and Lapid said they would prefer to “leave the public with an impression of a successful government.” The decision had only been made “after the attempts to stabilize the coalition were exhausted,” and while Bennett said it was “not easy,” he described it as “the right decision. Believe me, we left no stone unturned.”

Last Friday, I understood that when the settlements law expires there will be chaos. We couldn’t let that happen. Therefore we decided to go for election in order to prevent that,” Bennett said. The coalition survived two no-confidence motions earlier on Monday.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar blamed “irresponsible behavior by Knesset members in the coalition” for the collapse of the government, arguing the next election should focus on keeping Netanyahu out of the seat of power lest he return to “mortgaging the country to his own personal interest.

Opposition parties made no secret of their decision to vote against the West Bank bill, despite supporting it ideologically, in an effort to tank the ruling coalition. “We will do everything to topple this bad government,” Knesset member (MK) Keti Shitrit from Netanyahu’s Likud party told World Israel News.   

Even the PMs’ allies grew restive under their problematic leadership, with MK Nir Orbach of Bennett’s New Right party leaving the coalition last week because the “settlements law” had not been renewed. 

When the Knesset is dissolved, Lapid will take on the role of interim PM of the transitional government and continue as foreign minister. The next election is expected to be held on October 25.   

Opposition politicians reveled in the news. “Bennett, Lapid – you did the right thing a year late. A Likud-led government soon,” MK Yoav Galant gloated. A statement released by the Likud party doubled down, telling Bennett to “Go home. It's over. It’s time to return Israel to the Right.” 

READ MORE: Israeli politician wishes for Palestinians to ‘disappear’

In a video posted to Twitter, Netanyahu – who spent 12 years in office after an earlier three-year term, making him the longest-serving PM in Israeli history – dismissed the current government as one that was “dependent on supporters of terror, that neglected the personal security of citizens of Israel, and that raised the cost of living to new heights.”

He gloated over the government’s downfall, calling it “the worst government in the history of the State of Israel” and pledging that the next – which he presumes would be led by him – would be “nationalist and wide.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies