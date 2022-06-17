icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 15:40
HomeWorld News

Denmark accuses Russia of 'unacceptable' incident

The EU country claimed a Russian warship violated its territorial waters
Denmark accuses Russia of 'unacceptable' incident
The shore of the Danish island of Bornholm © Pixabay

Denmark’s armed forces accused a Russian warship of violating the country’s territorial waters on Friday. With the alleged incursion taking place near a so-called “Democracy Festival,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod accused Russia of a “provocation” and summoned Moscow’s ambassador.

The Danish military said the vessel entered its waters without permission shortly after midnight on Friday, and again a few hours later. It left after the Danish Navy made radio contact, Reuters reported.

Foreign Minister Kofod said on Friday that the Russian ambassador had been summoned.

Denmark to join EU security bloc
Read more
Denmark to join EU security bloc

The alleged incident was a “deeply irresponsible, gross and completely unacceptable Russian provocation in the middle of #fmdk,” Kofod tweeted, referring to the festival currently being held on the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, near where the alleged incursion took place.

Running until Sunday, the Democracy Festival features talks by Danish politicians, and lectures on climate change, gender equality, and other hot-button liberal issues. Attendees are also given the opportunity to question politicians from various Danish parties, and can compete in the festival’s ‘Feminist Pub Quiz.’

Defense Minister Morten Bodskov assured festival-goers that the island of Bornholm was safe, Reuters reported. However, he added that “we must accept that the Baltic Sea is becoming a high-tension area.”

Neither the Kremlin nor Russia’s embassy in Copenhagen had commented on the alleged incident at the time of writing.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies