icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2022 17:04
HomeWorld News

Russia blacklists British media and military

The list includes 49 people, including journalists, heads of major media outlets, armed forces personnel and defense officials
Russia blacklists British media and military
© Getty Images / Modaser Said

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has barred 49 British nationals from entering the country.

The sanction list, released on Tuesday, includes defense industry officials, representatives of the British Armed Forces, as well as 29 journalists and heads of major news outlets such as the BBC, The Financial Times, Sky News, The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Independent, Channel 4 News, and The Guardian.

The ministry released a statement on its website explaining the decision and stating that “the British journalists on the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbass.”

“With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society,” the statement added.

Moscow claims that the blacklisting of Western journalists comes in response to the sanctions and pressure put on Russian media outlets abroad.

Russia’s list also includes 20 British nationals that have been deemed to be tied to the UK’s defense industry, including Deputy Secretary of Defense Jeremy Mark Quin, Under Secretary of Defense Leo Docherty, Commander of the Royal Navy Benjamin John Key and Royal Air Force commander Michael Wigston.

UK intensifies crackdown against Russian media READ MORE: UK intensifies crackdown against Russian media

The ministry noted that these people were involved in making decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which are being used by “local Nazi formations to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure.”

The statement concludes by stating that the “stop-list” is still not finalized and that the ministry will continue working on it, presumably planning to add more people to the list.

So far, Russia has banned a number of foreign politicians, actors and business figures, including 1,023 American nationals, including US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Vice President Kamala Harris and even 84-year-old Hollywood star Morgan Freeman.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies