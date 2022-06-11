icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2022 15:22
HomeWorld News

Italy comments on claim it tracked people with ‘pro-Kremlin’ views

The government was forced to declassify a memo about “disinformation” during the Russian-Ukraine conflict
Italy comments on claim it tracked people with ‘pro-Kremlin’ views
The facade of Palazzo Chigi. © Getty Images / Simona Granati

Italy has rejected a media report that it was investigating public figures suspected of spreading pro-Russian views. Additionally, the government chose on Friday to publish a declassified document about “pro-Kremlin” activities on social media, parts of which were previously leaked to the press, sparking an outcry.

Franco Gabrielli, the state undersecretary for security, insisted that the rumored secret government dossier on supposedly pro-Russian figures was “actually nonexistent.” 

“There is no Big Brother, no Spectre in Italy: no one wants to investigate people’s opinions,” Gabrielli said, referring to a villainous organization from James Bond novels. “Opinions are always respected, which is different from fake news,” he said, adding that “the only antidote to propaganda is free information.” The leaking of a classified document to the media, however, will be investigated and “nothing will go unpunished,” Gabrielli stressed.

Westerners are skeptical about their leaders, but not their anti-Russian narratives
Read more
Westerners are skeptical about their leaders, but not their anti-Russian narratives

The seven-page bulletin titled ‘Special Disinformation in the Russian-Ukrainian Conflict between April 15 and May 15’ was compiled by the Security Intelligence Department (DIS) with input from several other agencies and then sent to the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir).

The document details how various “pro-Kremlin narratives,” including criticism of the Italian government and NATO, were spreading on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram. It also described the channels by which quotes from Russian officials were gaining traction on social media. All of the data had been gathered from open sources and contained “no elements of intelligence activities,” Gabrielli said.

The controversy broke out after the daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reported last Sunday that intelligence officials had identified channels tied to Russian “propaganda,” and that “the investigation launched by Copasir has entered its crucial stage.” The paper listed several people it said were part of “Putin’s network in Italy,” referring to the Russian president. The list included journalists, bloggers and political commentators.

READ MORE: RT France challenges EU Council over broadcast ban

The report claimed that “pro-Putin activists” were rallying behind Senator Vito Petrocelli, who lost his position as chair of the Senate foreign affairs committee last month after opposing military aid to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gabrielli denied that Petrocelli, who was not mentioned in the declassified bulletin, was under any investigation. The senator, however, dismissed Gabrielli’s press conference as “a political mess.” He earlier blasted the Corriere della Sera report as “a witch hunt against the freedom of thought and expression of parliamentarians, professors, columnists and reporters.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies