icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2022 21:35
HomeWorld News

EU country summons Russian ambassador over Putin’s remarks

Estonia has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements about the historical allegiance of the city of Narva
EU country summons Russian ambassador over Putin’s remarks
FILE PHOTO: A view of the historical fortress in the city of Narva, Estonia. ©  Global Look Press / W. Korall

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry has accused Moscow of a “revanchist policy” after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments about the history of the Estonian city of Narva. The Baltic state has summoned the Russian ambassador, Vladimir Lipaev, over the issue.

“Undersecretary Rein Tammsaar who met with the ambassador expressed regret over the statement by President Putin, including his comments on the Estonian city of Narva,” a statement issued by the Estonian ministry on Friday said, adding that such statements are “completely unacceptable” at a time when Russia is “trying to destroy the statehood … of Ukraine,” apparently referring to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

Baltic states demand massive NATO buildup – media
Read more
Baltic states demand massive NATO buildup – media

Tallinn’s ire was drawn by the Russian president’s meeting with young entrepreneurs and inventors earlier this week, where he invoked Russia’s history under its 18th century ruler Peter I, also known as Peter the Great. The first Russian emperor, Peter I waged a decades-long war against Sweden over some territories in the Baltics, including where the Russian city of St. Petersburg is located.

Narva, currently an Estonian city on the border with Russia, was one of the targets in this war. The city served as an important Russian trade port in the Baltics back in the 16th century for several decades before being seized by the Swedes and becoming part of the Swedish kingdom for about a century. Peter I managed to take it back.

Speaking about the Russian emperor’s war efforts, Putin said he “did not seize anything from Sweden” but took the Russian lands back, adding that the same goes for Narva in particular.

Baltic will be ‘NATO sea’ – EU member
Read more
Baltic will be ‘NATO sea’ – EU member

After being seized by Russians in 1704, the city remained part of the Russian Empire until 1917 and officially became part of Estonia in 1920 under a treaty between Estonia and the Soviet government. Estonia itself then became part of the USSR in 1940.

Estonia’s Soviet past is still a source of tension between Tallinn and Moscow since the country’s officials are increasingly attempting to portray their former membership in the Union as “Soviet occupation.”

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has strained relations between the two nations even further. On Friday, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said that “threats of ‘denazification’ and ‘demilitarization’ against other countries are dangerous and irresponsible” and accused Moscow of “imperialist ambitions” and “falsifying history.”

Moscow has not responded to the statements made by Tallinn so far.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies