icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2022 18:50
HomeWorld News

China tells US it’ll ‘fight at all costs’ for Taiwan

At a meeting of defense chiefs, Beijing made it clear it would “crush” any moves toward Taiwanese independence
China tells US it’ll ‘fight at all costs’ for Taiwan
FILE PHOTO: Wei Fenghe salutes after delivering his opening speech for the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. China, October 21, 2019 © AP / Andy Wong

Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday that Beijing would “fight at all costs” to prevent Taiwan from breaking away from the Chinese mainland. His warning comes as the US pursues a multi-million dollar arms deal with Taiwan and amid conflicting messages on the island’s status from Washington.

“If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese military has no choice but to fight at all costs and take all necessary measures to crush any attempt by ‘Taiwan Separatists’ to split Taiwan from the motherland,” Wei told Austin, according to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

“The Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wu added.

China comments on US arms sale plan
Read more
China comments on US arms sale plan

Wei and Austin met in Singapore on Friday, on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue defense conference. The gathering, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a British think-tank, drew attendees from more than 40 countries, and opened with a speech from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Prior to Austin and Wei’s meeting, US President Joe Biden declared last month that America would involve its military in any potential conflict between China and Taiwan, seemingly disregarding the US’ long-standing policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on the island and its relationship with Beijing. 

Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walked back Biden’s statement and declared that the US was standing by its ‘One China Policy’ – which recognizes but does not endorse Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan and neither guarantees nor rules out US military intervention should China threaten to assimilate Taiwan by force. 

However, Blinken’s insistence that China is engaged in “provocative rhetoric and activity” toward Taiwan, as well as the Pentagon’s approval on Wednesday of a $120 million arms sale to Taipei, have angered the Chinese government. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday announced that such deals “seriously violate the one-China principle.”

Speaking in Singapore on Friday, Wu reiterated China’s opposition to this arms deal, and rejected Blinken’s claims that Beijing was threatening the stability of the Taiwan Strait. Instead, he claimed that “Taiwan independence and foreign forces” have been responsible for any changes. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies