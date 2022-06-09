icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2022 09:45
HomeWorld News

Biden responds to calls for overhaul of gun laws

The US president says he doesn’t want to “abuse” the Constitution for the sake of tougher regulations on firearms
Biden responds to calls for overhaul of gun laws
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Los Angeles, California, US, June 8, 2022. © Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has said he doesn’t want to “abuse the Constitution” to enact tougher gun laws in response to a series of deadly mass shootings. The president made his comments on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Thursday.

Kimmel asked Biden if he could issue an executive order on gun control. “Trump passed those out like Halloween candy,” the host said.

Biden replied that he had issued executive orders in the past “within the power of the presidency.”

“I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution,” Biden continued.

I often get asked, ‘Look, the Republicans don’t play it square, why do you play it square?’ Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy.

Kimmel then compared the gun debate to playing the board game Monopoly with someone who “won’t follow any of the rules.”

“How do you ever make any progress if they’re not following the rules? You got to send them to jail,” the president said, referring to the square on the board.

US Supreme Court justice targeted for assassination
Read more
US Supreme Court justice targeted for assassination

Calls for tougher gun laws were renewed last month after a series of deadly mass shootings in several US states. Last week, Biden said that the constitutional right to bear arms is “not absolute” and called for a ban on certain types of weapons.

On May 14, a gunman murdered 10 people inside a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Before the attack, he reportedly published a manifesto riddled with racist and anti-Semitic statements.

Two weeks later, a teenager opened fire inside a school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

On June 1, a disgruntled former patient killed four staffers inside a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma before taking his own life.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies