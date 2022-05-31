icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2022 14:27
HomeWorld News

Huge blaze rips through chemical plant (VIDEO)

Thousands are left without power and hundreds evacuated due to a fire in Omaha
Huge blaze rips through chemical plant (VIDEO)
© AP / CHRIS MACHIAN

A fire at a chemical facility in Omaha, in the US state of Nebraska, has left thousands of city residents without power and prompted the evacuation of nearby homes.

According to the city fire department, the blaze at the Nox-Crete plant was reported at around 7 pm local time on Monday. “Due to the explosions and smoke,” people on nearby streets were advised to evacuate. The Red Cross is providing assistance to locals.

A major firefighting effort is still ongoing. No injuries have been reported so far.
According to the Nox-Crete website, the plant manufactures coatings, adhesives, liquid floor hardeners, and other chemical products for the construction industry.

The Omaha Fire Department said earlier on Monday that “there are some chemicals that are burning.

There were also reports that fuel may be leaking into the sewage system.

However, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management gave reassurances on Tuesday that “at this time fire officials on scene have advised there are no toxicity concerns.

Omaha Public Power District said on Monday evening that a circuit outage left 2,382 customers living in near the Nox-Crete plant without electricity. A few hours later power was restored to most of them.

READ MORE: Massive fire stops arrivals at Swiss airport (VIDEO)

Between 250-300 customers will remain without power until the fire in the vicinity is contained,” the grid operator said.

An investigation into the causes of the fire is underway, with authorities urging anyone with information about potential arson to call its hotline.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Second thoughts?
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies