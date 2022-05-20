icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2022 17:47
Massive fire stops arrivals at Swiss airport (VIDEO)

All landings at the Geneva Airport have been suspended due to a fire at a nearby building
© Twitter/@Internl_Leaks

Thick black smoke from a nearby burning building temporarily stopped all arrivals at the airport in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday afternoon. Departures from the country’s second-busiest airport were left to the pilots’ discretion. The fire broke out at a reception facility for asylum-seekers that was under construction.

“Due to a fire at the edge of the runway, landings and take-offs have been suspended since 5:35 p.m.” tweeted the airport’s official account. “A reopening of the runway, for takeoffs initially, is envisaged around 7 p.m.” local time.

According to airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat, the “new reception center for asylum-seekers – which was under construction... it is on fire. It is outside the airport perimeter.”

“It is creating a lot of smoke,” Jeannerat added.

It is up to the pilots whether their flights will depart from the airport, he explained, while all the arrivals have been suspended for the time being. 

The airport, located next to the Swiss border with France, has a single concrete runway almost 4km long. It is the second-busiest airport in Switzerland, after Zurich. According to reporters on the scene, incoming flights from Lisbon, Barcelona and Madrid have already been diverted, while other arrivals are showing as delayed.

