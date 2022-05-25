icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 May, 2022 23:58
HomeWorld News

Pakistan deploys army against ex-PM

Islamabad calls up troops as ousted PM Imran Khan leads protest caravan into the capital
Pakistan deploys army against ex-PM
Supporters of Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan remove shipping containers placed by authorities to stop their march towards Islamabad, May 25, 2022 ©  AP / Mohammad Zubair

The government of Pakistan authorized the deployment of the military to protect its headquarters in Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday, as thousands of protesters loyal to the former PM Imran Khan took to the streets. Khan marched on the capital on Wednesday to demand the “imported government” call early elections.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah tweeted out that the army will be deployed to protect “important government buildings” under Article 245 of the Pakistani Constitution. 

“Among the buildings that will be protected are the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic enclaves,” he said in the notification.

The first four buildings are located in the vicinity of the town square commonly known as D-Chowk, the objective of Khan and his followers. On Wednesday, while still 50 kilometers away from Islamabad, the ousted PM called on his supporters to assemble in D-Chowk and not vacate the square until the “imported government” announces new elections.

Videos posted on social media by Khan’s PTI (Pakistan Movement for Justice) party showed him at the head of a caravan of cars, entering Islamabad to cheers from the crowd.

“The Pakistani people have announced their decision!!” the party said in another video.

Though another PTI video showed some police officers welcoming Khan’s caravan, there were also reports of police using batons and tear gas against the protesters.

Khan seemed confident the police would join his cause, according to the daily Dawn, saying the officers will come to realize his caravan is about “jihad and not politics.” The former PM called on “all Pakistanis” to take to the streets, saying their presence would “send a message across Pakistan that the nation has rejected this imported government.”

Was the US involved in Pakistani PM’s departure, as he claims? READ MORE: Was the US involved in Pakistani PM’s departure, as he claims?

The former cricket star turned politician was ousted in a no-confidence vote in early April and replaced with Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (PLM-N). He is the brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, who had been disqualified over allegations of corruption.

Khan had just concluded a series of trade deals with Russia. Ahead of the vote, he strongly suggested the US was the outside power that wanted him gone.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies