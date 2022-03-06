 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2022 06:55
Pakistan strikes key deal with Russia to buy gas and wheat – reports

The reported agreement comes as Western countries cut ties with Moscow
© Getty Images / Vladimir Zapletin

Pakistan has signed a major agreement with Russia on the import of natural gas and wheat, media outlets reported this week, citing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan reportedly said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had “great discussions” during his visit to Moscow last week, where the leaders signed a bilateral agreement. He noted that Pakistan plans to import some two million tons of wheat from Russia in the near future.
The two leaders reportedly also discussed the long-delayed Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, which is to be built in collaboration with Russian companies.

Both countries are eager to launch the project at the earliest,” according to Pakistan’s Energy Ministry. The 1,100km (683-mile) pipeline connecting Russia and Pakistan was agreed in 2015. It is to be financed by both Moscow and Islamabad, and to be constructed by Russian contractors.

Reports of the deal come as most Western countries are rapidly distancing themselves from Russia and imposing heavy economic sanctions on the country in response to its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

