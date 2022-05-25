icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 May, 2022 13:33
HomeWorld News

UK envoy summoned over LGBTQ flag

The embassy came under fire for flying a LGBTQ flag in Jakarta, a move branded as disregarding Indonesian “cultural sensitivities”
UK envoy summoned over LGBTQ flag
© Getty Images / Portra

Indonesian authorities summoned Britain's ambassador to the country on Monday to explain the UK embassy’s decision to fly a LGBTQ rainbow flag in Jakarta earlier this month.

The flag was raised alongside the Union Jack on May 17 to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. The picture of the two flags was shared on the embassy’s Instagram account along with a lengthy post in support of sexual minorities and LGBTQ rights.

The move has been regarded as “extremely insensitive” by Indonesia’s foreign ministry, which released a statement calling for the UK embassy, as well as all foreign delegates, to respect the country’s religious, social and cultural norms and beliefs. The ministry stated that it has expressed its disappointment and protest to the British ambassador, who is expected to convey it to the government in London.

Homosexuality is not explicitly criminalized in Indonesia, apart from the provinces of Aceh and South Sumatra, which adhere to Sharia law. However, the nation, which is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, does not have any laws protecting LGBTQ people and does not allow same-sex marriages, both of which are considered taboo.

Lately, however, human rights campaigners have claimed that Indonesian authorities have been seeking to clamp down on sexual freedoms, with the parliament reportedly planning to revise the criminal code to include clauses that could affect the LGBTQ community.

US base to host ‘drag queens’ for children
Read more
US base to host ‘drag queens’ for children

Additionally, despite homosexuality not being banned at the federal level, The Human Dignity Trust, an international LGBTQ rights organization based in London, claims that LGBTQ people in Indonesia have increasingly been targeted under other legislation, such as anti-pornography laws.

The organization states that there has been an ongoing crackdown against those who identify as LGBTQ in the country and that such people are frequently detained as a result of raids on venues frequented by the gay or transgender communities.

Indonesia isn’t the only Southeast Asian nation to protest foreign governments’ expression of support for LGBTQ rights. Singapore warned the US last year against interfering in its domestic social and political matters after the US embassy held a webinar with a local non-profit group to promote LGBTQ rights in the country.

Singapore’s foreign ministry stressed that the US had no right to interfere in issues such as “how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies