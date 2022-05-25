Biden's approval sets negative record – poll

New Reuters poll suggests Biden's approval rating sank to 36% this week, the lowest of his presidency so far

Joe Biden's popularity among American voters continues to slip, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll published on Tuesday, which revealed that only 36% of respondents favorably view his presidency. This is the lowest score since he took office.

The poll, which gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 456 Democrats and 358 Republicans, suggests that more than half of Americans (59%) are dissatisfied with Biden’s performance as president. The approval rating of 36% was down by 6 percentage points in just one week from the previous 42% reading.

Even Biden’s popularity among fellow Democrats seems to be waning, as his approval rating within his own party fell from 76% last week to 72% in the new survey.

Meanwhile, another survey, conducted by Gallup over May 2-22 and also published on Tuesday, found that a staggering 83% of Americans think that the US has gone in the completely wrong direction, citing record high inflation, baby-formula shortages, record gas prices and mass shootings.

Additionally, the Gallup Poll found that even Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated with the way things are, as satisfaction has plummeted 14 points since April to just 24%, reaching its lowest point of Biden’s presidency.

Such low confidence in Biden’s performance and the growing unpopularity of Congress – 77% of respondents said they disapprove of the job it's doing – could end up spelling trouble for the president and his Democratic Party in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

“With less than six months to go before the midterm elections, the public’s mood is sour, with few Americans satisfied with the direction of the country and approving of Congress, making the Democratic congressional majority extremely vulnerable,” Gallup said, adding that Biden’s approval rating was particularly weak among independents and was nowhere near the level required for a president to stave off significant midterm losses in Congress.

The Democrats currently hold a razor-thin majority control over both the US Senate and House. However, unless they find a way to raise the public's confidence and provide solutions to the number of issues facing everyday Americans, the party could end up losing at least one chamber to the Republicans if polls are any indication of how people intend to vote in the 2022 midterms.

“The likelihood of a dramatic economic turnaround before November’s congressional elections appears slim, which puts pressure on Democrats to persuade voters to keep them in power despite the nation’s current struggles,” concluded the Gallup pollsters.