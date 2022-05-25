icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 May, 2022 11:22
HomeWorld News

Biden's approval sets negative record – poll

New Reuters poll suggests Biden's approval rating sank to 36% this week, the lowest of his presidency so far
Biden's approval sets negative record – poll
US President Joe Biden © Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Joe Biden's popularity among American voters continues to slip, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll published on Tuesday, which revealed that only 36% of respondents favorably view his presidency. This is the lowest score since he took office. 

The poll, which gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 456 Democrats and 358 Republicans, suggests that more than half of Americans (59%) are dissatisfied with Biden’s performance as president. The approval rating of 36% was down by 6 percentage points in just one week from the previous 42% reading. 

Even Biden’s popularity among fellow Democrats seems to be waning, as his approval rating within his own party fell from 76% last week to 72% in the new survey.

Meanwhile, another survey, conducted by Gallup over May 2-22 and also published on Tuesday, found that a staggering 83% of Americans think that the US has gone in the completely wrong direction, citing record high inflation, baby-formula shortages, record gas prices and mass shootings.

Additionally, the Gallup Poll found that even Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated with the way things are, as satisfaction has plummeted 14 points since April to just 24%, reaching its lowest point of Biden’s presidency.

Such low confidence in Biden’s performance and the growing unpopularity of Congress – 77% of respondents said they disapprove of the job it's doing – could end up spelling trouble for the president and his Democratic Party in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Biden’s top energy official grilled over Putin claim
Read more
Biden’s top energy official grilled over Putin claim

“With less than six months to go before the midterm elections, the public’s mood is sour, with few Americans satisfied with the direction of the country and approving of Congress, making the Democratic congressional majority extremely vulnerable,” Gallup said, adding that Biden’s approval rating was particularly weak among independents and was nowhere near the level required for a president to stave off significant midterm losses in Congress.

The Democrats currently hold a razor-thin majority control over both the US Senate and House. However, unless they find a way to raise the public's confidence and provide solutions to the number of issues facing everyday Americans, the party could end up losing at least one chamber to the Republicans if polls are any indication of how people intend to vote in the 2022 midterms.

“The likelihood of a dramatic economic turnaround before November’s congressional elections appears slim, which puts pressure on Democrats to persuade voters to keep them in power despite the nation’s current struggles,” concluded the Gallup pollsters.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies