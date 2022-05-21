icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 May, 2022 15:44
HomeWorld News

US unveils plan to tackle surge in hate crimes

Washington sets out steps to tackle hate crimes, a week after a deadly shooting in New York State
US unveils plan to tackle surge in hate crimes
FILE PHOTO. Police and FBI agents continue their investigation of the shooting at Tops market on May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. © AFP / Scott Olson

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) unveiled new initiatives on Friday to combat hate crimes, a week after 10 people were killed in what officials described as a “racially motivated” mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The initiatives include helping police and officials raise awareness of hate crimes, and setting up hotlines to report such incidents. 

Speaking at a DOJ-hosted event, Attorney-General Merrick Garland referred to last week’s mass shootings in California and New York State, saying: “we can honor victims' memories by working to prevent more suffering moving forward, and that is what today is about.”

He said: “we know that the threats we face are evolving and that our strategies to confront them must evolve as well,” so the Justice Department needs to “make better use of our non-criminal tools.”

Supermarket massacre probed as hate crime READ MORE: Supermarket massacre probed as hate crime

According to FBI data, over 7,700 criminal hate crime incidents were reported in 2020, an increase of 450 compared to the previous year.

Preliminary data from 37 major American cities suggests that bias-motivated incidents rose by nearly 39 % last year and continued to increase in 2022. The 10 largest metropolitan areas reported a record increase of 54.5%, the Voice of America wrote earlier this month, citing an analysis of national police data compiled by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies