icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 May, 2022 10:18
HomeBusiness News

China eyes cheap Russian energy - media

Beijing wants to fill up its strategic crude stockpiles, Bloomberg reports
China eyes cheap Russian energy - media
© Getty Images / CHUNYIP WONG

Beijing is in discussions with Moscow to buy additional oil supplies, Bloomberg reported this week, citing people with knowledge of the plan. China is seeking to replenish its storage tanks with discounted Russian crude before prices rise again, they said.

According to the sources, who asked not to be named, details on volumes or terms of a potential deal haven’t been decided yet, and there’s no guarantee an agreement will be struck.

“There is still room to replenish stocks and it would be a good opportunity for them to do so, if they can be sourced on commercially attractive terms,” Jane Xie, a senior oil analyst at data and analytics firm Kpler, told the outlet.

Kpler estimates China’s overall stockpiles at 926.1 million barrels, up from 869 million barrels in mid-March, but still 6% lower than the record in September 2020.

READ MORE: Russian energy paid for in yuan is heading to China – reports

Traders told Bloomberg earlier that China’s oil refiners have been discreetly buying cheap Russian crude. They said that Russian crude sellers have offered Chinese buyers the flexibility to pay in yuan.

Some Western countries, such as the US and UK, have recently vowed to abandon Russian oil imports as part of their economic sanctions. The EU is also discussing this move. Meanwhile, Asian buyers, particularly India and China, have seized the opportunity to replenish their reserves with heavily discounted Russian oil.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies