19 May, 2022 08:57
One injured as shooter opens fire at German school

Media outlets citing police say an alleged shooter was detained
One injured as shooter opens fire at German school
© TF-Images / Getty Images

A woman was severely injured during a shooting at a school in the port city of Bremerhaven in the northwestern German state of Bremen. She has been taken to the hospital, according to a local police spokesperson cited by Bild. The authorities revealed that the victim is a member of the school staff.

Nord24 reports that a German police SWAT team (SEK) arrived at the scene and is currently searching the building to ensure there are no more active shooters on the premises.

One suspect has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated in police custody. A spokesperson for the local police department denied earlier reports that there was a second shooter still at large.

A little over 200 students barricaded themselves inside their classrooms and are still in the building.

Police cordoned off the area surrounding the school, with parents gathering outside the security perimeter.

