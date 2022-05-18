Britons brace for gloomy future as cost of living soars

More than 1 in 4 are skipping meals, data suggests

Britons expect to continue struggling against a cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by skyrocketing inflation and UK sanctions on Russia, according to a new survey. Many have adjusted their budgets and some have even skipped meals, the poll revealed.

Sky News reported the results Tuesday, citing an Ipsos UK poll of 2,061 people, aged 16-75, conducted on May 12-13.

When asked how they’ve responded to the rising cost of living across the UK, 52% said they’ve cut back on socializing. However, only 29% said they’ve canceled their TV or streaming service. More than half of respondents said they expect the cost of both pastimes to rise over the next six months.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they expect a rise in mortgage payments or rents. While 87% said they expect utility bills to continue to climb over the next six months, half of respondents said they expect the cost of fuel and food to increase “a lot.”

Those surveyed were far more likely to adjust their spending than to maintain their lifestyle on borrowed money. Only 19% said they had incurred new debt, while another 12% said they had “thought about it” to cover the rising costs of food, fuel and other everyday items.

Conversely, 65% said they’ve kept their heat turned off, 44% said they’ve driven their cars less, and 44% said they switched to a cheaper supermarket for their groceries.

With food prices climbing across the UK, 27% – more than one in four – of respondents admitted to skipping meals, while another 14% said they have considered doing so.