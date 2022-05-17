 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 May, 2022 16:12
HomeWorld News

Biden’s approval rating hits new low – poll

Only 39% of Americans support their president, an NBC News survey finds
Biden’s approval rating hits new low – poll
US President Joe Biden © Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

More than half of Americans – 56% – disapprove of Joe Biden’s performance as the president of the United States, as the US leader’s approval rating has hit a new low, plunging to 39%, according to a new opinion poll reported by NBC News. 

As they now have to pay more for their food, gas, rent, and other bills, 65% of Americans claim their family’s income is falling behind the cost of living due to the skyrocketing inflation the US is facing today. As a result, only 33% of those polled approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, according to the survey. 

The poll also suggests that 75% of Americans believe their country is headed in the wrong direction. The last time Americans felt this way was during the Great Recession in 2008, when that number surpassed 75%. 

Biden sends US troops back to Somalia READ MORE: Biden sends US troops back to Somalia

“It is a flashing red light when you see a number like this,” said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted this survey. “Americans are telling us this is as bad as 2008,” he added. 

The study comes as America is preparing for the upcoming primaries for November’s midterm elections. Concerned with ever-rising expenses as well as various political issues ranging from immigration and climate change to election integrity and gun rights, supporters of both parties are more likely to vote in these midterms, the pollsters suggest. It is especially true for Democrats, most of whom support a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, which has recently come into question.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Stuck in history? Steve Keen, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London
0:00
0:00
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies