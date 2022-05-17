 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
West conducting war against Russia – Kremlin
17 May, 2022 08:04
HomeWorld News

Sweden submits formal application to join NATO

FM Ann Linde signed the request after the government decided to seek membership of the US-led bloc
Sweden submits formal application to join NATO
Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 17 May, 2022 © Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency/ Henrik Montgomery

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has signed a formal request to NATO to accept the country as a member, the country’s mission to the military alliance reported on Tuesday. The government made the decision one day earlier.

Linde said that signing the application “felt big and serious” in terms of the historic significance of the move. Sweden had maintained military neutrality since the Napoleonic Wars, and did not join NATO during the Cold War.

The minister said the application will be submitted to NATO along with a similar bid from Helsinki. Finland also maintained neutrality during the Cold War, but decided to seek membership after Russia attacked Ukraine earlier this year.

Moscow said the two Nordic nations’ national security will be compromised rather than served by the move, since Russia will readjust its military posture accordingly. Russia believes NATO to be a hostile organization that furthers the interests of the US, and said its eastern expansion in Europe is the root cause of the tensions and the conflict in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Putin outlines position on looming NATO enlargement

The bids will need to be approved by all 30 current members of the military alliance, which promised to speed up the accession process as much as possible. Turkey broke ranks by objecting to the proposed expansion.

Ankara accused Sweden and Finland of harboring “terrorists,” in an apparent reference to ethnic Kurds who oppose the Turkish government and who have been granted political asylum in the two countries over the years. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he believes Turkey’s concerns can be resolved, and that he hopes they will not slow down the integration of the two countries into the alliance.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Stuck in history? Steve Keen, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London
0:00
0:00
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies