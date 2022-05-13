 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 07:35
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Finland weighs in on Russia threat

The Finnish envoy to NATO says there is no ‘irregular activity’ from Russia against his country
Finland weighs in on Russia threat
A Finnish armored terrain vehicle during joint drills with Swedish troops. © AFP / Anders Wiklund

Finland, which is preparing a formal application to join NATO, doesn't see any “direct military threats” from Russia at the moment, the Nordic nation’s ambassador to the US-led military alliance has said.

Helsinki only expects potential “cyber harassment” or “disinformation campaigns” from Moscow, Klaus Korhonen told CNN on Thursday.

However, the envoy claimed Russia has targeted Finland with such activities in the past and they are “nothing new.”

Finish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin issued a joint statement on Thursday saying the country “must apply for NATO membership without delay.” The leaders said they will formally announce a decision on Sunday and forward it to the Finnish parliament for approval.

Korhonen explained that although Finland stayed out of NATO during the Cold War, it’s been forced to reconsider its stance due to a “very drastic change in our security environment” after the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Finnish leaders make statement on NATO
Read more
Finnish leaders make statement on NATO

Finland, which shares a 1,340km (833-mile) land border with Russia, already boasts “strong national defense” and joining the alliance would make the country's protection “even more effective,” he said.

“We have a strong defense, we have a very capable border guard, and I think right now we are awake, so I think the border is very secure,” the envoy added.

Speaking on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Finland's NATO membership would “absolutely” be a threat to Russia, and that further expansion of the US-led alliance “isn't making our continent more stable and secure.”

Russia is already working on measures to “strengthen our western flanks in connection with the strengthening of NATO's eastern flanks,” Peskov added.

READ MORE: Finland’s NATO membership will trigger response – Moscow

The Finnish ambassador to NATO also played down speculation that the events in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear conflict. We are currently “very far away from any nuclear situation,” Korhonen said.

Finland's neighbor Sweden is also considering a NATO membership bid, and could send its application on Monday, according to local media reports.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies