 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2022 15:27
HomeWorld News

Government will give away one million cannabis plants – media

Having legalized the drug, the Thai authorities will reportedly distribute cannabis to its people
Government will give away one million cannabis plants – media
© Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative

Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that the national government will distribute one million free cannabis plants to households across the country in June to encourage Thais to grow marijuana at home, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The news follows the kingdom’s decision in January allowing its citizens to grow cannabis plants at home after notifying their local government. The plant, however, can only be grown for medical purposes and cannabis cannot be distributed commercially without an appropriate license. The new rule will come into force on June 9.

Thailand’s cannabis advocates have argued that allowing households to grow the plant at home will help the predominantly agricultural nation boost its economic recovery after the Covid pandemic.

Bangkok gets new name
Read more
Bangkok gets new name

“This will enable people and the government to generate more than 10 billion baht [per year] in revenue from marijuana and hemp,” argued the health minister. “People can showcase their cannabis and hemp-related products wisdom and sell their products nationwide,” he added, urging Thais to grow as many cannabis plants as they like.

While most of its neighbors have strict drug laws, in 2018, the Kingdom of Thailand became the first South Asian nation to legalize medical marijuana. Since then, it has been legal in Thailand to sell cannabis products with less than 0.2 per cent THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Recreational use of the drug is still outlawed in the country.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies