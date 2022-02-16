 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022
Thailand capital gets new name

The city of Bangkok will be officially referenced by its four-word appellation in the Thai language
FILE PHOTO. Bangkok skyline. © Global Look Press / Pius Koller

Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok will change its official English name to “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon,” the country’s Office of the Royal Society (ORST) announced on Wednesday. Krung Thep Maha Nakhon is the capital’s name in the Thai language, while the city’s English moniker has been in official use since 2001.

The change was needed to better reflect the “current situation,” the ORST explained. The name “Bangkok” comes from the old city area, known as Bangkok Noi and Bangkok Yai, which now comprises a tiny part of the 50 district-strong megapolis that houses some 10.5 million people.

The change has been approved in principle by the country’s political cabinet, yet it still has to be reviewed by a special government committee before taking effect. The name “Bangkok” will still be recognized, however, and used alongside with the new official English-language name.

While the new name might look rather long for English speakers, it’s actually a heavily shortened version of the capital’s ceremonial name. The full name of the city is “Krungthepmahanakhon Amonrattanakosin Mahintharayutthaya Mahadilokphop Noppharatratchathaniburirom Udomratchaniwetmahasathan Amonphimanawatansathit Sakkathattiyawitsanukamprasit,” translating as “the City of angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of the nine gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Vishvakarman at Indra’s behest.”

