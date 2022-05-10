 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 May, 2022 10:28
Student gathering descends into deadly stampede (VIDEO)

Four people were trampled to death in Bolivia after a gas grenade disrupted elections at a university
Screenshot © Twitter / @notidiariohn

Four students were killed in a stampede after a chemical agent was dispersed inside a packed university sports hall in Bolivia on Monday, police said. According to reports, up to 80 were injured.

Rector Pedro Lopez said the students had gathered inside the building, at the Tomas Frias Autonomous University in the southern city of Potosi, to elect their representative to the Local University Federation.

The meeting immediately descended into chaos after someone threw a object into the crowd. Some reports said it was a tear gas grenade. 

Videos and photos posted on social media show people fleeing the building and later tending to fellow students who were lying on the ground.

Police said that the suspect, also a student at the university, has been arrested. They did not release his identity or comment on possible motives.

President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora expressed his condolences to the victims.

