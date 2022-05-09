Fatal train crash in Austria

The incident happened close to the Austrian capital of Vienna

A train derailed on Monday around the town of Munchendorf, just south of the Austrian capital of Vienna. The accident killed at least one person and injured more than 12, the Red Cross told Austria’s APA news agency. Earlier unconfirmed reports in the local media suggested the death toll could be higher.

The cause of the accident is not yet known. The Red Cross told APA that two of those injured were seriously hurt while 11 had less serious wounds.

According to a description from the Kronen-Zeitung newspaper, one of the train’s wagons tipped onto its side into a meadow beside the tracks.

Four emergency helicopters and a large contingent of rescue workers are on the scene.

Austria’s last fatal train accident took place in 2018, when two passenger trains collided in the town of Niklasdorf. Several carriages were derailed, one person was killed, and 22 others were injured.