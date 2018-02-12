1 dead, 22 injured in Austria train crash

At least one person has died and more than 20 injured following a train crash in the Austrian province of Styria.

One train derailed following a sideways collision with another locomotive at around 1pm local time in the southeastern town of Niklasdorf. Writing on Twitter, Austrian police confirmed that a woman was fatally injured in the incident. Three children are among the 22 injured who have been taken to hospitals in the area.

Bei der #Zugkollision in Niklasdorf wurden 22 Personen leicht verletzt (davon drei Kinder). Bei der tödlich verletzten Person handelt es sich um eine Frau. — Polizei Steiermark (@PolizeiStmk) February 12, 2018

The crash involved a EuroCity cross-border train, which was travelling from Graz to Saarbrücken in Germany, and a commuter train.

Emergency services and the Red Cross are at the scene. Austrian Federal Railways (OBB) said workers have been mobilized and are enroute to the accident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!