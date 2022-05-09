 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2022 14:08
HomeWorld News

PM resigns amid mass protests in Sri Lanka

The Asian nation has been driven to near bankruptcy
PM resigns amid mass protests in Sri Lanka
A Sri Lankan police officer tries to control government supporters during clashes outside the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2022 © AP / Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaska resigned on Monday after months of violent protests. The country has defaulted on its foreign debt payments and rationed fuel amid skyrocketing inflation that has plunged many of its citizens into poverty.

The PM handed his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his younger brother, according to multiple media reports. The resignation dissolved Rajapaska’s cabinet, which was only formed last month after all of the previous cabinet members resigned.

Sri Lanka has been rocked by more than two months of continuous protests, and this unrest continued on Monday. Shortly before Rajapaska’s resignation, pro- and anti-government demonstrators clashed outside government buildings in the capital of Colombo, and police used tear gas and water cannons to break up the melee. 

Hundreds of armed soldiers were deployed in Colombo to quell the unrest, and a curfew was imposed. That curfew was broadly ignored, however, and at least 76 people were injured in Monday’s clashes, the Times of India reported. According to another report by AFP, a legislator from Rajapaska’s party was found dead on the outskirts of Colombo after he allegedly opened fire on protesters blocking his car.

Asian country rations fuel
Read more
Asian country rations fuel

Sri Lanka has experienced shortages of food, fuel and medicine in recent months, as inflation soared to nearly 30% in April. Fuel rationing was introduced last month, and long queues for staples such as rice, milk powder, and medical supplies were reported. 

Rajapaska’s government announced in April that it would halt payments on its foreign debt, with Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe explaining that the country had to use its dwindling reserves to import food and fuel instead. Sri Lanka was due to pay some $7 billion of its foreign debt this year, but Finance Minister Ali Sabry announced last week that the country’s reserves had fallen to below $50 million.

The financial and humanitarian crisis has been blamed by the government on the Covid-19 pandemic, which cut into the island nation’s revenue generated by tourism. However, high government spending and tax cuts also depleted state coffers, while attempts to pay off foreign bonds by increasing money printing led to skyrocketing inflation.

It is unclear whether Rajapaska’s resignation will calm aggrieved citizens. Trade unions on Monday called for a week of continued protests culminating in a march to parliament to demand that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also step down, AP reported.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Victory Day ‘22
0:00
25:54
Nyet to Russia? Tamas Krausz, Professor of Russian History at Eotvos Lorand University of Sciences in Budapest
0:00
28:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies