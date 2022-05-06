 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 May, 2022 21:32
HomeWorld News

‘Explosive device’ found at Russian journalist compound in Berlin – media

Earlier, an unknown assailant reportedly smashed the window of a building
‘Explosive device’ found at Russian journalist compound in Berlin – media
FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Marina Merkulova

A suspicious package was found at a Berlin compound housing journalists with Russia’s RIA Novosti late on Friday. The editor-in-chief of the media group, Margarita Simonyan, said the package turned out to be an explosive device, citing German police.

“The Berlin police confirmed that an explosive device was planted in the house where our journalists live,” she said in a social media post.

RIA Novosti’s reporters said a loud “bang” was heard outside the compound as police sappers were working at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the device went off or was destroyed by the police in a controlled explosion.

Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence at the scene, with sappers donning heavy protective gear seen near the compound. The Berlin police has remained tight-lipped on the incident, only telling the local media that the officers had carried out an “investigation” at the site.

The device, which appeared to be a jerry can wrapped in duct tape with visible wires protruding out of it, was found at the building earlier in the day. The suspicious object was discovered when the building was checked after an unknown assailant attacked the compound, smashing a window with a bottle. The suspicious jerry can was concealed in a niche in the building’s façade.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Ever more escalation
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies