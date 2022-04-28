 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Apr, 2022 06:16
HomeWorld News

Australia accuses China of election meddling

A senior minister has questioned the timing of Beijing’s security pact with the Solomon Islands
Australia accuses China of election meddling
FILE PHOTO: A voter casts their ballot at the Town Hall in Sydney, Australia. ©  AP / Rick Rycroft

Australia’s home affairs minister has accused China of attempting to interfere in an election set for next month, saying a recent security deal with a nearby Pacific nation suggested nefarious motives. 

In comments to a Brisbane radio station on Wednesday, Karen Andrews warned that Australians ought to be “taking notice of and paying some attention to” China’s pact with the Solomon Islands, announced last week.

“Beijing is clearly very aware that we're in a federal election campaign here at the moment. Why now? Why, right in the middle of a federal election campaign is all this coming to light?” she asked, adding “We talk about political interference and that has many forms.”

While it’s unclear exactly what impact the China-Solomons deal would have on the May 21 federal election, the ruling Liberal Party has argued that Beijing is hoping to see victory for the opposition Labor Party, as the center-left faction takes up an increasingly hawkish line toward Beijing.

Australia may train regional armies against China READ MORE: Australia may train regional armies against China

Labor issued a number of policy proposals earlier this week, including calls to train up soldiers in other Pacific countries and double security spending in the region. In unveiling the platform, party spokesperson Penny Wong blasted Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his supposed weakness on China, arguing that the Solomons deal occurred “on Mr. Morrison’s watch” while warning of “the prospect of a Chinese base less than 2,000 kilometers from Australia’s coastline.”

Senior Labor lawmaker Jim Chalmers was dismissive of Andrews’ remarks, saying that, even by the “incredibly low standards of this government,” her criticism “was remarkably desperate and remarkably unhinged," adding that instead of the Chinese Communist Party, “the Australian people will determine who wins” next month’s election.

Much like the Labor spokeswoman, Andrews has also alleged that Beijing has plans to build a military facility in the Solomons. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin rejected that notion on Wednesday.

“Some Australian politicians are used to seeking their own political gains by making denigrating remarks against China, and the international community has seen enough of this,” he told reporters. “Such statements cannot fool the international community or the Australian people.”

READ MORE: China rebukes Australia’s ‘wild remarks’ on war

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
Sinking & drowning? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies