 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2022 16:29
HomeWorld News

US comments on possibility of China attacking Taiwan

Washington has pledged to take “every step” to prevent an assault on the island by Beijing
US comments on possibility of China attacking Taiwan
FILE PHOTO. © Cheng Shou Yi / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The United States will take “every step” to ensure that China will never invade Taiwan, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Economic Club conference in Washington, Sullivan suggested that Beijing is “carefully looking” now at the events in Ukraine following the launch of Russia’s military offensive in February, “to learn lessons writ large, including with respect to Taiwan.”

Stressing that “the situation with Ukraine and the situation with Taiwan is not the same,” Sullivan nevertheless underlined that, over the last few weeks, US officials have been telling its allies and partners that “this kind of thing can happen in Europe, this kind of thing can also happen in the Indo-Pacific.”

And it’s incumbent upon responsible countries in the world to send a clear message that any type of aggression is unacceptable, wherever it happens,” the White House security adviser said.

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan unannounced READ MORE: US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan unannounced

When asked where the US government would stand if China invades Taiwan, Sullivan responded: “Our official government policy is that we are going to take every step we possibly can to ensure it never happens.”

Since 1949, Taiwan has de facto been independent from mainland China, which, however, has always considered the island to be part of its territory and views it as a breakaway province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined earlier that China would not stop short of using force against Taiwan if the 25-million-strong island tries to cut ties with Beijing. However, a peaceful solution apparently remains preferable for Chinese authorities.

Despite recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate authority in China since 1979, the US is keeping strong unofficial ties with the island and supports it militarily. At present, a delegation of US lawmakers is visiting Taipei, much to the annoyance of Beijing.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: End of globalization?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies