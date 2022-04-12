 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky announces arrest of opposition leader
12 Apr, 2022 08:51
HomeWorld News

Asian state defaults

Sri Lanka says it needs its scarce dollar reserves to purchase essential goods
Asian state defaults
People block the entrance to president's office during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. © AP / Eranga Jayawardena

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka has announced that it will halt payments on its foreign debt as its dwindling reserves of dollars are needed to purchase food and fuel.

“We have come to a situation where the ability to service our debt is very low. That’s why we decided to go for a preemptive default,” the newly appointed central bank governor, Nandalal Weerasinghe, announced during a briefing on Tuesday.

The payments on the South Asian country’s foreign debt would be suspended “on a temporary basis,” pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

Sri Lanka had to make some $4 billion in foreign debt payments this year, including $1 billion in July, but its foreign reserves stood at only around $1.93 billion by March.

Asian nation’s government quits amid economic crisis
Read more
Asian nation’s government quits amid economic crisis

“We need to focus on essential imports and not have to worry about servicing external debt,” Weerasinghe said, explaining what the country intended to do with its remaining dollars.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that Sri Lanka has found itself in such a dire situation due to the “effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fallout from the hostilities in Ukraine.”

The island nation’s creditors, including foreign governments, were free to capitalize any interest payments due to them or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees, according to the ministry.

Sri Lanka has seen a wave of violent protests since mid-March as thousands took to the streets to express anger about shortages of food and fuel amid a record inflation.

The harsh economic situation was further deteriorated by a political crisis. A week ago, the country’s government had resigned, with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother the prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who were the only ones to keep their posts, struggling to form a new cabinet.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Lies and liars
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies