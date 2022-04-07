 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2022 22:02
HomeWorld News

Pentagon says Russian military won't pick up the phone

The dearth of communication between the armed forces of Russia and the US continues
Pentagon says Russian military won't pick up the phone
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 file photo ©  AP Photo/Evan Vucci

US military leaders have had no communication with their counterparts in Moscow since the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff “and I myself have frequently reached out to our counterparts in Russia to try to ensure that we maintain a dialogue. That’s in the last – since mid-February,” Austin told the senators.

"That’s not been very successful because the Russians have not responded," he added.

While the Pentagon chief said he was “disappointed” by this, he added, “It doesn’t mean we’ll stop reaching out to engage them. I think we have to have the ability to talk to the leadership.”

Austin had been summoned to the Senate to answer questions about the Pentagon’s requested 2023 budget, the largest in US history. 

Pentagon defends ICBM test decision READ MORE: Pentagon defends ICBM test decision

At a March 30 press briefing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby admitted there had been “no conversations to speak to” with the Russian military, but professed a “willingness to have those discussions,” after a reporter asked whether Washington had been “in touch” with Russia’s military leadership. 

“But it's a two-way street. The Russians have to be willing to pick up the phone and thus far they have not been willing to do that,” Kirby added. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies