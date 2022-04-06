 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2022 14:03
HomeWorld News

President goes 8 months without pay

Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia said the salary was not what motivated him to run for office
President goes 8 months without pay
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at an event in Lusaka, Zambia, 2021. © Salim Dawood/AFP

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has confirmed that he has not received any public salary since becoming the country’s head of state in August.

“The issue of the salary is a non-issue because money was not our motivation for seeking public office and not that the government was not willing to pay,” Hichilema told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

Hichilema claimed that he had “not paid attention” to his salary because he was focused on how to “better the lives of the people.”

Nigeria fans cause carnage after World Cup defeat (VIDEO)
Read more
Nigeria fans cause carnage after World Cup defeat (VIDEO)

Zambian media previously quoted the country’s Finance Ministry as saying that Hichilema has not been receiving pay since he became the head of state in August after winning the presidential election.

The president, often described as one of Zambia’s richest businessmen, made his fortune through farming and cattle rearing. His reported net worth is nearly $390 million.

Before becoming the president of Zambia, Hichilema spoke out against salary increases for the president and government ministers. “This is an insult to the common Zambian that is struggling to buy food. I’d rather give the people the money than to raise my pay,” he tweeted last year.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies