 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 04:13
HomeWorld News

South Korea responds to Kim’s sister

Kim Yo-jong had called Seoul’s defense minister a ‘scum-like guy’
South Korea responds to Kim’s sister
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and sister Kim Yo-jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 ©  Korea Summit Press Pool / Getty Images

Seoul has “strongly” urged Pyongyang against escalatory rhetoric and actions, after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lashed out against the country’s defense minister, calling him a “confrontation maniac.”

“The Ministry of Unification clearly points out that North Korea should not cause additional tension on the Korean Peninsula in any case,” the inter-Korean affairs ministry's spokesperson, Lee Jong-joo, said on Monday, according to Yonhap.

However, despite a series of harsh statements over the weekend, the two sides reportedly had a phone call via the inter-Korean liaison office at 9am Monday, as planned.

On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, who is a key adviser to her brother Kim Jong-un and serves as a member of North Korea’s State Affairs Commission, blasted South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook as a senseless “scum-like guy” and a “confrontation maniac.” She also warned Seoul that it “may face a serious threat” due to Suh’s “reckless remarks.”

North Korea issues warning READ MORE: North Korea issues warning

The defense minister spoke on Friday about South Korea’s military readiness amid recent provocations from Pyongyang, saying Seoul can “accurately and swiftly strike any targets” in the North. He also noted South Korea’s ability to carry out precision strikes on the “origin of any attack and its command and support facilities.”

The heated exchange took place in the wake of Pyongyang’s test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last month. South Korea has responded to the ICBM launch by touting its military capabilities, test-firing multiple missiles and showcasing its F-35 jets in a training exercise.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies