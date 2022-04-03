 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2022 14:44
Mass shooting in California leaves 6 dead

The early-morning shooting happened in downtown Sacramento, California outside a strip of bars and clubs
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images / kali9

A shooting outside a strip of bars and clubs in downtown Sacramento, California left at least six people dead and ten more injured on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from police at around 4am local time.

Video posted to social media shows a brawl underway among at least a dozen people before gunfire breaks out and participants start scattering. The shootout took place in the area of K Street and 10th Street, according to local media.

Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene, with at least 10 people taken to hospitals, according to police.

Unconfirmed reports from social media suggest the shooting began when a person in a car drew an automatic weapon and began firing into a crowd outside the El Santo Restaurant and Ultralounge. It's not clear who the intended target(s) were, or whether the shooting was connected to the fight going on.

While police have released little information regarding the shooting, they advised residents to avoid the area and told media that a “large police presence will remain.” However, they have asked for locals’ help identifying the suspects in the shooting.

The scene remains active,” they continued, and an eight-block cordon has been set up.

