Russia bans Facebook and Instagram
21 Mar, 2022 13:01
The Virginian-Pilot reporter was being dispatched to cover the fatal gunfight
Journalist killed in mass shooting she was meant to report on
© Getty Images / kali9

A newspaper reporter in Virginia was among five victims of a mass shooting outside a restaurant in Norfolk on Saturday morning, as her editor repeatedly called her to cover the incident.

Sierra Jenkins, who was a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, died at a hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage on Saturday morning in the port city. According to her family, the journalist had been at the restaurant with her best friend when a shootout broke out.

An argument reportedly had erupted at the establishment as it was closing and people were leaving at around 1:30am. Jenkins was caught in the line of fire as she left the bar, and was fatally wounded. She was later pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the newspaper she worked for reported.

When Jenkins’ editor learned about the fatal shooting that left two dead and three injured, he had tried to reach out to her and ask her to cover the story, as it would’ve been her shift to cover any breaking news that day.

“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” said Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media, which owns The Virginian-Pilot.

“Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken,” he added.

Jenkins was initially hired by The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press to cover breaking news and later became an education correspondent. She had just turned 25 the weekend before the shooting.

A total of five people were shot in the incident. Devon M. Harris, 25, was found dead at the scene, with three other men wounded, including one whose injuries were life-threatening.

Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting as of Monday morning.

