3 Apr, 2022 08:00
Trump reveals greatest threat to America

People in the US are now going through “the most dangerous period” of their lives, the former president insisted
Former US President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Washington Township, Michigan. © AP / Junfu Han

The greatest threat to the US isn’t Russia, China or any other foreign state, but the “radical left” politicians now running America, former US President Donald Trump said during a Republican rally in Washington Township, Michigan on Sunday.

Because of Joe Biden’s policies, which included giving up on Russian energy, America is now “teetering on the edge of an economic nightmare known as stagflation… that’s simultaneous inflation and recession,” the 45th US president said.

“We’re living through the most dangerous period of our lifetime. And we have a president who has no idea what’s going on. He has no idea what he’s doing. He has no idea what he’s saying and where he is. Other than that he’s doing a fantastic job,” he laughed in front of a massive crowd holding “Save America” banners and chanting “USA! USA!”

“Despite all you are hearing and seeing of China and Russia and Iran and others, our biggest danger is not from outside coming in, our biggest danger is from the sick and radical politicians that are knowingly or unknowingly wanting to destroy our country,” he said to cheers from the audience.

“Everything the radical left touches turns into a catastrophic mess,” Trump insisted, accusing Biden and the Democrats in Congress of waging a “war on American energy” and creating a situation in which the middle class is “being crushed by the highest gas and food prices in the history of our country.”

According to the 75-year-old, inflation will cost an average family in the US an estimated $5,200 this year. “Biden’s weakness has given us the Ukraine disaster,” he added, referring to Russia’s ongoing military operation in the country, while also blaming the president for a spike in crime and an influx of migrants from Mexico.

He called on his supporters to vote for the Republicans in the midterm election in November. “We are going to retake Congress,” Trump declared.

